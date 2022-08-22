Signature Systems, Inc. Integration With Casino Cash Trac Provides Seamless, Enhanced Services to Casino F&B



Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce a seamless, value-added integration with Casino Cash Trac (CCT), creator of Casino Insight™, an award-winning suite of transactional, reporting, and analytical tools designed to streamline and automate cage operations, revenue audit processes, and operations analysis.

More than just an acclaimed POS partner for restaurants of all sizes and concepts, Signature Systems prides itself on developing holistic solution sets that include required customization and all needed platform integrations.

"We're thrilled to seamlessly integrate with Casino Insight™, as the end result measurably and meaningfully enhances our comprehensive service offering within the gaming industry," said John White, EVP/CTO for Signature Systems.

Casino Insight™ has been chosen by over 195 casinos for its proven ability to easily aggregate and centralize cash balances across the casino floor, optimize cash usage, maximize efficiency while minimizing exposure to fraud, and seamlessly automate all revenue audit reconciliation needs.

The Casino Cash Trac integration complements an accruing list of third-party providers that add unique value to SSI's multi-award-winning platform.

"CCT relationships are rooted in a shared vision of helping clients use technology to overcome challenges and improve operations. The partnership with Signature Systems allows operators to easily implement the POS solution and integrate it into their daily F&B audit all the way to the G/L upload adding operational benefits and financial values to the organization," said Wanor Franca, Chief Revenue Officer at CCT.

The Casino Insight™ integration will be deployed in concert with Signature Systems' PDQ POS, a multi-award-winning point of sale solution for casino F&B/retail, at select Live! Casino & Hotel locations. Live! Casinos & Hotels are part of the Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies.

"At Live! Casinos & Hotels, efficiency and accuracy are critical. We are always looking for solutions that could be deployed across our entire organization. CCT and SSI have allowed us to better concentrate our efforts on our core goals as an organization by eliminating several manual processes and spreadsheets across our operations," said Frank Bonini, SVP & Chief Information Officer, Cordish Gaming Group.

About Signature Systems (SSIpos.com)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year-tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top-rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, 24x7x365 support and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.

Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise-reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, RESTful APIs with full documentation, expert project management, and much more.

Learn more at SSIpos.com.

About Casino Cash Trac

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Casino Cash Trac is the creator of Casino Insight™, an award-winning suite of transactional, reporting, and analytical tools designed to streamline and automate cage operations, revenue audit processes, and operations analysis. Casino Insight offers full integration with most casino management, food & beverage, and hotel systems, as well as most cash dispensers, kiosks, and other bank machines.

Since developing Casino Insight in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has helped over 195 casinos across multiple states to maximize productivity and efficiency while minimizing paper waste and manual processes that are prone to human error. Our customer base included properties of all sizes ranging from 50 to over 9,000 machines.

For more information, please visit casinocashtrac.com.

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide.

The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Live! Casino Pittsburgh, and PlayLive.com - the company's branded Internet gambling business in Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies.

For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com.

