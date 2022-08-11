Swann Launches CoreCam™ Wireless WiFi Security Camera That is Ready to Use Right Out of the Box

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. - August 11, 2022 - (

Swann, the leader in Do-It-Yourself security products for over three decades, adds a new battery-powered WiFi camera, the CoreCam™ Wireless Security Camera, to its award-winning product lineup.

The CoreCam™ Wireless Security Camera is wire-free with a battery life of up to 90 days on one charge. Additional features include heat- and motion-sensing, night vision, smart mobile alerts, two-way talk with a siren, free cloud, and local storage of the user's recordings.

This WiFi CoreCam™ Security Camera is weatherproof and ready to use right out of the box. It comes with a secure screw-in mounting stand, 32GB micro SD card, USB to micro USB, charging cable, mounting screws with plugs, operating instructions, and theft deterrent stickers.

Swann continues to provide security cameras with high-definition video quality, including the latest 1080p CoreCam that installs in minutes.

CoreCam works on iOS (11.0 and above) or Android™ (8.0 and above) mobile device/tablet via WiFi with a high-speed internet connection.

With Swann's security products, there is no initial subscription fee, but additional features are available with Swann Secure+ plans. Swann's product line is monitored and set up via the Swann Security App on Apple and Android. Currently, the Swann Security App has a 4.6-star rating out of 26,000 reviews in the Apple App Store (https://apple.co/3aPOfut) and a 4.6-star rating out of 68,900 Google Play reviews (https://bit.ly/3odyAIr).



"We know there is a consumer demand for WiFi security solutions, which is why we are proud to bring the CoreCam™ to market," said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann Security. "This is not Swann's last product release of the year, and we look forward to bringing additional products to market that solve security issues other brands do not."

Consumers can find the CoreCam™ Wireless Security Camera at Swann.com. The retail price for more than one camera is $129.99, but packages with more than CoreCam™ Wireless Security Camera are available.

This product also works with Swann's Solar Charging Panel to get even longer battery life. The package with the Solar Charging Panel comes with an outdoor stand to make the product more secure on whichever surface it is on. Find this all-encompassing package here: https://us.swann.com/swifi-coresol/.

This product is being released in the United States and will be available in the United Kingdom and Australia later this year.

ABOUT SWANN:



Swann has been in the security business for 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions. Swann is the only brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app, wholly integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann across social media for the latest products and news: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tiffany@presspassla.com

