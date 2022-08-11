Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $10,000 to Meals on Wheels Delaware

Pictured are (from left to right) Regina Dodds, Director of Events for Meals on Wheels Delaware; Ron Baumann, President & General Manager of Delaware Park Casino and Racing; and Susan Dubb, Development Director for Meals on Wheels Delaware.
Many Delawareans 60 years and older live alone, are unable to shop for themselves and live on a fixed income. To assist this population, Delaware Park Casino & Racing recently provided donation boxes in their facility to collect unused vouchers from their guests. During the months of June and July, Delaware Park's charitable guests contributed to Meals on Wheels Delaware, with Delaware Park Casino & Racing making a considerable donation for the grand total of $10,000.
"It is an unfortunate reality that many homebound seniors don't know where their next meal is coming from. Thanks to the generosity of our guests, we can help those who may be struggling," said Ron Baumann, Delaware Park's President & General Manager.
This is the first monetary donation presentation stemming from a new community initiative that will feature a different organization each month. Please visit our website for upcoming beneficiaries and other community partnership information.
Meals on Wheels Delaware's (MOWD) mission is to raise funds, other resources, and awareness to support meal delivery programs to homebound seniors in Delaware. MOWD supports five meal-delivery programs/locations statewide. In 2021, 898,509 hot and nutritious meals were delivered to over 6,600 seniors statewide with the help of over 1,000 volunteers.
About Delaware Park
Delaware Park Casino & Racing offers exciting gaming action with the most in-demand slot machines and table games on two spacious levels, a Poker Room, full college and pro sports betting, many dining options, seasonal live Thoroughbred horse racing and year-round simulcasting. Delaware Park is located minutes south of Wilmington and the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just north of the Maryland state line on I-95 at exit 4B. For more information, visit www.delawarepark.com.
Contact:
Jennifer Oberle-Howard (302) 355-1053 • jennifer.oberle@delawarepark.com
OR Tipton Communications (302) 454-7901 • dan@tiptoncommunications.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.