Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $10,000 to Meals on Wheels Delaware



Pictured are (from left to right) Regina Dodds, Director of Events for Meals on Wheels Delaware; Ron Baumann, President & General Manager of Delaware Park Casino and Racing; and Susan Dubb, Development Director for Meals on Wheels Delaware.





Many Delawareans 60 years and older live alone, are unable to shop for themselves and live on a fixed income. To assist this population, Delaware Park Casino & Racing recently provided donation boxes in their facility to collect unused vouchers from their guests. During the months of June and July, Delaware Park's charitable guests contributed to Meals on Wheels Delaware, with Delaware Park Casino & Racing making a considerable donation for the grand total of $10,000.

"It is an unfortunate reality that many homebound seniors don't know where their next meal is coming from. Thanks to the generosity of our guests, we can help those who may be struggling," said Ron Baumann, Delaware Park's President & General Manager.

This is the first monetary donation presentation stemming from a new community initiative that will feature a different organization each month. Please visit our website for upcoming beneficiaries and other community partnership information.

Meals on Wheels Delaware's (MOWD) mission is to raise funds, other resources, and awareness to support meal delivery programs to homebound seniors in Delaware. MOWD supports five meal-delivery programs/locations statewide. In 2021, 898,509 hot and nutritious meals were delivered to over 6,600 seniors statewide with the help of over 1,000 volunteers.

About Delaware Park

Delaware Park Casino & Racing offers exciting gaming action with the most in-demand slot machines and table games on two spacious levels, a Poker Room, full college and pro sports betting, many dining options, seasonal live Thoroughbred horse racing and year-round simulcasting. Delaware Park is located minutes south of Wilmington and the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just north of the Maryland state line on I-95 at exit 4B. For more information, visit www.delawarepark.com.

Jennifer Oberle-Howard (302) 355-1053 • jennifer.oberle@delawarepark.com

OR Tipton Communications (302) 454-7901 • dan@tiptoncommunications.com





