ONIX Pickleball Partners With PPA Tour for Historic Tournament

ONIX Pickleball, the number one brand in pickleball, is proud to partner with the PPA Tour to have the official ball of the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships on Aug. 12-14 in Pacific Palisades, California. ONIX is pleased to be an official sponsor of this historic event that will air live on CBS in the first pickleball tournament appearing on a three-letter network.

The Dura Fast 40 Pickleball will continue to be the official ball of all PPA Tour events through 2023. By sponsoring the PPA Tour, ONIX looks to further support and invest in tournament play at the highest level of the sport of pickleball.

"We are thrilled to share our continued commitment to investing in the sport of pickleball with our partners at the PPA," says Jay Simmons, Pickleball Product Manager. "At ONIX, we take great pride in supporting grassroots pickleball to grow the game for all players, along with manufacturing the preferred pickleball in the sport."

The ball of choice for professional players and top tournaments, the Dura Fast 40 uses a patented hole pattern machined directly into a single seamless piece, resulting in a game ball with perfect bounce, speed, and superior flight characteristics. Optimized for outdoor play and windy conditions, the Dura ball is USA Pickleball Association/IFP tested and approved for tournament play.

This historic event will bring together top-seeded professional pickleball players for a mid-season championship event including ONIX's Lucy Kovalova and Matt Wright, both currently ranked No. 1 in women's and men's doubles, respectively, and Callie Jo Smith ranked at No. 2 in women's doubles. Their paddle of choice is the ONIX Evoke Premier pickleball paddle, available online at onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

ABOUT THE PPA TOUR

The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding more than $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour's broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and "play where the pros play," as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.

