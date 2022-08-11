Travel Industry Solutions Partners With Careers on Vacation



Travel Industry Solutions (TIS), the first and only warrantied legal contracts and waivers solution for travel agents and agency owners announces a preferred partnership with Careers on Vacation (COV).

"Careers on Vacations students are synonymous with establishing quality and profitable agency operations," says TIS CEO Sheila Folk. With this in mind, TIS has a shared commitment with COV to help these future travel professionals get started off on the right foot. Through this partnership, TIS continues its mission of supporting travel agents help minimize risk, limit liabilities, and protect their agency the right way.

The Careers on Vacation students and graduates are entrepreneurs committed to creating a successful and sustainable travel business and they welcome tools that help them to be more professional and give them peace of mind. "Through our partnership with TIS, our students and graduates can immediately access TIS' affordable travel agency forms, including client terms and conditions, client agreements, travel insurance waivers, and other travel industry legal contracts. The fact that TIS' agreements are not only managed by a global travel lawyer, but are backed by a custom warranty, gives travel agents an additional layer of protection never offered before," says COV CEO Cyndi Williams.

"In addition to being like-minded entrepreneurs, Sheila and I have identified numerous ways that collaborating will support and enhance our businesses." Cyndi further explains the benefits to COV, saying, "I'm especially excited that COV folks who subscribe to TIS can greatly reduce or even eliminate legal expenses, become fully compliant, and minimize potential liabilities."

For more information on Travel Industry Solutions' new documentation solutions for travel advisors, please visit www.travelindustrysolutions.com or call 833.746.7272.

About Travel Industry Solutions | Travel Industry Solutions (TIS) is the leader in compliant contracts and ready-to-implement booking tools for travel agencies throughout the U.S. Founded by seasoned executives with decades of experience in the market, from sales and operations to legal and regulatory compliance, Travel Industry Solutions aims to help thousands of travel advisors and agency owners remain one step ahead through updated contracts and simple to use tools. Its solutions are designed to help agencies increase revenue, save money, be more efficient and increase their professionalism through optimized booking tools, customizable client communication, and guidance.

About Careers on Vacation | Careers on Vacation Mastermind™ is an ASTA-affiliated, interactive travel school for both aspiring and existing travel agents. The company is a customized, "learning while earning" model that supports students in setting up and launching Cyndi Williams' proven systems. The company helps clients find their niche, define their brand, and package and market their business. Most COV clients get a quick return on investment because they begin actively selling before graduation.

