PerformLine Releases Report Revealing Top Marketing Compliance Issues Across Consumer Finance Companies

PerformLine, the only provider of omni-channel marketing compliance technology, today announced the release of their Top Marketing Compliance Issues Report, which details the most monitored and remediated terms and categories that consumer finance companies use to ensure that their marketing materials and communications are compliant with regulatory and brand guidelines.

PerformLine monitors millions of marketing assets daily for compliance using proprietary technology and expert rulebooks to search for potential issues. Assets include published content, like web pages, including known and referring URLs, social media posts and profiles, and physical collateral pieces (like flyers and direct mailers), as well as direct engagement communications with consumers from internal reps and external partners across calls, messages, and emails.

The Top Marketing Compliance Issues Report was created using aggregate data from PerformLine's platform and rulebooks to provide insights into key challenges facing consumer finance organizations, including those in the Mortgage, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)/Point-of-Sale (POS) Financing, Banking, Personal Loans, Student Loans, Partner Bank, FinTech, Payment Processing industries.

"There are numerous marketing channels out there, ever-changing regulations, and increasing regulatory scrutiny that present a complicated risk environment to organizations," says Rhonda McGill, Senior Director of Client Solutions at PerformLine. "Not only is it a challenge to monitor marketing assets at scale, but it can be a challenge to know what exactly to look for across these assets. That's why we released this report — to help provide some insights into the compliance issues that are impacting specific industries today and to help guide their compliance efforts."

PerformLine will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, September 7, to provide deeper insights into the findings of this report, including discussions on how to avoid common compliance pitfalls and best practices for monitoring to mitigate risk.

