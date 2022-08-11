

BidX and SPACEGOATS Partnership

BidX and SPACEGOATS Announce Partnership to Enable Effective and Efficient Self Service for Amazon Ads





BidX, the European leader for Amazon marketing automation and SPACEGOATS, the HTGF VC funded Selling as a Service provider, today announced their advertising platform integration to meet the growing demand for customized ad management.



"Only SPACEGOATS' internal managed service was available in the past. But the manual optimization consumed too many resources and was too insufficient," said Manuel Eynollahiargaghy, CEO of SPACEGOATS. "With BidX we found a scalable solution to break down our seller account into our client's brands sub accounts as well as to automate the whole advertising on Amazon."

Key features and benefits of the integration include:

SPACEGOATS allows merchants who are not selling on the Amazon marketplace yet, to get started immediately.

BidX helps Amazon sellers to grow and scale their business by automating ads on and off Amazon with their software.

The cooperation provides sellers a profitable and efficient process to expand their business by successfully opening up new marketplaces.

"Selling on Amazon has become a complex process which involves legal setup, warehousing of goods, tax registrations, customer support etc.," said Nadine Schöpper, managing director of BidX. "SPACEGOATS' service takes effect immediately, in addition it is now possible to run ads efficiently and at scale for each individual customer. This is a top key differentiator to launch new products as well as to maintain Best-Seller rankings. Manual maintenance would be very time-consuming and depending on the amount of different products impossible without a huge, experienced, and expensive team."

The partner integration is available from today on. The roll out to all customers will happen over the upcoming weeks.

About BidX

BidX enables Amazon sellers to grow and scale their business by fully automating marketplace advertising. The AI marketing automation understands every paid and organic customer interaction and automates PPC and DSP ads accordingly. This saves more than one day every week for each of the over 2,000 innovative advertisers who trust BidX to power their paid resources. The RoAS is increased by more than 30% through improved conversion rates, lowered CPCs and incremental sales. Visit www.bidx.io for more information or follow us on LinkedIn.



