BidX and SPACEGOATS Partnership
BidX and SPACEGOATS Announce Partnership to Enable Effective and Efficient Self Service for Amazon Ads
BidX, the European leader for Amazon marketing automation and SPACEGOATS, the HTGF VC funded Selling as a Service provider, today announced their advertising platform integration to meet the growing demand for customized ad management.
"Only SPACEGOATS' internal managed service was available in the past. But the manual optimization consumed too many resources and was too insufficient," said Manuel Eynollahiargaghy, CEO of SPACEGOATS. "With BidX we found a scalable solution to break down our seller account into our client's brands sub accounts as well as to automate the whole advertising on Amazon."
Key features and benefits of the integration include:
- SPACEGOATS allows merchants who are not selling on the Amazon marketplace yet, to get started immediately.
- BidX helps Amazon sellers to grow and scale their business by automating ads on and off Amazon with their software.
- The cooperation provides sellers a profitable and efficient process to expand their business by successfully opening up new marketplaces.
"Selling on Amazon has become a complex process which involves legal setup, warehousing of goods, tax registrations, customer support etc.," said Nadine Schöpper, managing director of BidX. "SPACEGOATS' service takes effect immediately, in addition it is now possible to run ads efficiently and at scale for each individual customer. This is a top key differentiator to launch new products as well as to maintain Best-Seller rankings. Manual maintenance would be very time-consuming and depending on the amount of different products impossible without a huge, experienced, and expensive team."
The partner integration is available from today on. The roll out to all customers will happen over the upcoming weeks.
About BidX
BidX enables Amazon sellers to grow and scale their business by fully automating marketplace advertising. The AI marketing automation understands every paid and organic customer interaction and automates PPC and DSP ads accordingly. This saves more than one day every week for each of the over 2,000 innovative advertisers who trust BidX to power their paid resources. The RoAS is increased by more than 30% through improved conversion rates, lowered CPCs and incremental sales. Visit www.bidx.io for more information or follow us on LinkedIn.
PR Contact
Lena Einschütz
BidX Inc
(844) 936-2040
press@bidx.io
Related Files
Spacegoats + BidX.png
BidX-Logo-Color-Subtitle.png
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.