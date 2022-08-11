Car Super App Way.com and Shell Offer Savings on Gas

FREMONT, Calif. - August 11, 2022 - (

)

It's a good day for Way.com customers, as the super app is now offering gas savings. The team at Way worked on the initiative with PDI, the software company powering the Fuel Rewards® program, which allows consumers to earn gas savings by fueling up at Shell and through other brands participating in the Fuel Rewards® program.

Launching Aug. 3, Way customers who are Fuel Rewards® program members can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up (up to 20 gallons), and then 5 cents off per gallon when visiting any Shell station.

"We know our customers are looking for ways to save at the pump, particularly in today's environment, so we are doing all we can to provide fuel savings every time they fill up. We are thrilled to work together with PDI and Shell to deliver ongoing savings through the Fuel Rewards® program," said Way's CPO Nagappan Arunachalam.

"In addition to fuel savings, Shell is always looking for ways to make life easier for customers. The convenience of the Way.com parking app combined with the savings at Shell through the Fuel Rewards® program delivers great value to Way's over 6 million members," said Greg Lemen, Shell Director of Loyalty Partnerships.

Stay tuned for more gas savings news from Way, as the platform remains committed to making car ownership affordable for all Americans.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovitz, BLAZE PR, mkovacs@blazepr.com

ABOUT WAY.COM:

Way.com is the leading vertical platform for the car, where 6.5 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. Ranked #48 in a16z's Marketplace 100: 2021 list of private companies in the world, the team at Way believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. The #1 car super app helped customers save millions in 2021 with its tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also offers cash back for gas, the best auto refinance rates, roadside assistance, EV charging locations, and sets customers up with the top-rated car washes across the country. To find out more about how Way can simplify the car ownership journey, download the free app on Google Play or in the App Store.

ABOUT THE FUEL REWARDS PROGRAM:

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Insights powers and runs the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program and to become an issuing partner, visit fuelingloyalty.com.

ABOUT PDI:

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. Among PDI solutions are the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy, two popular consumer brands that together represent 15 million monthly active users. For more information about PDI, visit us at pdisoftware.com.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: