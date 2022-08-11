Brightscout Announces New Office in Santa Fe, Argentina

SANTA FE, Argentina - August 11, 2022 - (

The new Argentinian office is a worthy investment for the company to have a greater reach and capacity to serve its clients in South America as well as open the door to new ones.

In opening a branch in this location, Brightscout also seeks to tap into the talent and market potential of the region to build its universal infrastructure of elite designers, strategists, and engineers. The company looks to hire local talent within Santa Fe to contribute to developing its global design and development services.

Targeting Local Talent to Develop Business Technology Products

One of the top reasons Brightscout has grown from a small company with a handful of employees in Austin, Texas, to a global digital design agency is how the company approaches its product development, attention to detail and agile work style.

"We have our eyes set on the local talent we can tap to develop client-centric products for the critical region between Europe and Asia," Brightscout Co-founder Charles Haggas said. "Although we already provide high-valued and sought-after business technology services, in the United States and Europe we want to expand to new regions like South America to cater to the needs of new and diverse clients."

Considering Argentina's rich market experience and success in the competitive American market, Brightscout is well-prepared to unleash its team and employ new talents and idea-makers to refine its efforts.

Brightscout Areas of Expertise Coming to Argentina

While it is a budding five-year-old company, Brightscout is led by a team of enterprise software veterans. This trusted expert team had worked most of their lives in business technology disciplines, including project management, network and system administration, DevOps, product design, cybersecurity, and development.

The opening of a new Brightscout office in Santa Fe is Brightscout's ongoing effort to grow its global business. The company is establishing itself as a leader in business-transforming technology services by opening offices in growing global markets over the next half-decade to better further its business interests, client base, and partners.

About Brightscout

Founded in 2017, and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Brightscout provides digital design and innovation services that gives clients the ability to compete and scale in highly competitive markets.

Brightscout boasts of a multi-discipline design and development team who has earned recognition from the likes of: Awwwards, CSS Winner and Webby awards.

