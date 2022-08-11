Flexpoint Receives Significant Interest in OCS System from the Automotive Sector

West Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. FLXT is pleased to announce that they have received numerous requests for an Occupant Classification System, (OCS), for automotive seats.
As the requirements have changed on the federal level and with the advent and growing interest in electronic vehicles, ("EV"), and autonomous vehicles, we have seen significant market interest in our Occupant Classification System, (OCS), for seats in automobiles. We have received numerous requests to further develop and adapt an OCS system specific to various vehicles. This is an advancement of the patented technology that led to past automotive contracts with a major Fortune 50 automotive manufacturer. We are currently working with both North American and foreign automotive manufacturers on this system. These companies include Fortune 50 companies as well as new, foreign, and domestic well financed companies in the EV and autonomous vehicle market spaces. We look forward to announcing production agreements and production schedules.
Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint, stated, "We are excited to have our technology implemented into the traditional automotive industry, but even more excited to have it implemented into the new and growing markets in the EV and autonomous vehicle space. We are currently actively working with two of these new automotive manufacturers on the development of a system for their vehicles and have received numerous inquiries from other manufacturers. The expansion of this application could be significant to Flexpoint."
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.
Please visit https://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.
Contact Information:
Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Clark Mower, President
801-568-5111
Brokers and Analysts
Chesapeake Group
410-825-3930
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133410
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.