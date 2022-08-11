Canoe Mining Ventures Announces Election of Bruce Langstaff to the Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. CLV (the "Company") is pleased to announces that Mr. Bruce Langstaff was elected to its board of directors (the "Board") at the annual and special shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders held on August 9, 2022.

Mr. Langstaff is the Managing Director of Langstaff & Company Ltd., an advisory and consulting firm focused on assisting companies and their stakeholders during extraordinary corporate events. In addition, Mr. Langstaff is the Executive Chairman of Copland Road Capital Corporation, public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mr. Langstaff was previously employed in senior roles at TD Securities, Newcrest Capital, Bunting Warburg, and Canaccord Genuity where he was a trusted advisor to institutional investors, public companies and their management teams. Mr. Langstaff holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University and holds the CFA designation.

"We welcome Bruce Langstaff to the Board and look forward to leveraging his extensive financial experience to make invaluable contributions to the Company," said Scott M. Kelly, Director and CEO of the Company, "We would also like to thank Jorge Estepa for his years of service as a Director and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

In addition, the Company is pleased to report the results from the Meeting. A total of 9,873,488 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 41.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved, and are fully described in the management information circular dated July 5, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including the adoption of an omnibus long-term incentive plan (the "Plan"). The Plan was approved by the Board on July 5, 2022 and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott M. Kelly

Director and CEO

+1 416 998 4714

