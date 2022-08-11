Early Warning Report Filed

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Jeffrey Low, a shareholder of Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. PLCN (the "Company"), has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the issuance on September 5, 2018 by the Company out of treasury of 2,666,664 Ordinary Shares at $0.02 per share, representing (according to the Company's final long-form non-offering prospectus) approximately 12.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Prior to the issuance, Mr. Low held no securities in the Company.

The Company's head office is located at 40 Carmel Street, Rosh Haayin 4856602, Israel.

The shares were issued through a private placement. Mr. Low did not act jointly with any other party in acquiring the shares; and does not act jointly or in concert with any other person in exercising his rights over such shares.

The shares were issued to Mr. Low as "builder shares" for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Company. Mr. Low may acquire additional securities, or dispose of some or all of his securities, from time to time in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Low

410-387-1301

