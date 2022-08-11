Early Warning Report Filed

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Jeffrey Low, a shareholder of Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. PLCN (the "Company"), has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the issuance on September 5, 2018 by the Company out of treasury of 2,666,664 Ordinary Shares at $0.02 per share, representing (according to the Company's final long-form non-offering prospectus) approximately 12.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Prior to the issuance, Mr. Low held no securities in the Company.
The Company's head office is located at 40 Carmel Street, Rosh Haayin 4856602, Israel.
A copy of the early warning report may be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.
The shares were issued through a private placement. Mr. Low did not act jointly with any other party in acquiring the shares; and does not act jointly or in concert with any other person in exercising his rights over such shares.
The shares were issued to Mr. Low as "builder shares" for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Company. Mr. Low may acquire additional securities, or dispose of some or all of his securities, from time to time in the future.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release nor have they approved nor disapproved the content thereof.
For further information, please contact:
"Jeffrey Low"
Jeffrey Low
410-387-1301
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133335
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.