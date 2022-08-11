Proactive Talent Named a 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company

AUSTIN, Texas - August 11, 2022 - (

)

Inc. magazine today revealed that Proactive Talent is No. 3,196 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Proactive Talent not only ranked 3,196 across America, the company also premiered on the list at 299 in Texas, 137 in Human Resources and 92 in Austin. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"The last couple years have been quite a roller coaster for small businesses like our firm, so to learn we have been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company is an absolute honor. I can't express how validating this is for our leadership team and employees to make it on this list for the first time," said Will Staney, CEO of Proactive Talent. "Our growth over the past couple of years is a direct result of the amazing work our employees do and the partnership with our clients. It proves that our model of talent acquisition and employer brand consulting support continues to allow our clients to stay lean and extend their capabilities with our holistic model of support as we help them grow through unprecedented economic times."



The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"As a company, Proactive Talent is honored to join such good company and be a part of the Inc. 5000 family," says Will Staney. "This is a goal we have strived and pushed for, and one that we share with every single member of our Proactive Talent tribe."



About Proactive Talent

Proactive Talent is a recruiting, employer brand, and retention consulting firm. With a holistic approach, Proactive Talent works alongside clients to help them build a powerful recruiting engine that enables them to efficiently attract, recruit, and retain top talent. Current and past clients include enterprise companies like Uber/Postmates, Siemens Energy, Boston Consulting Group, Basic American Foods, and GoDaddy as well as fast-growing startups like Calendly, Discord, and Gong.io.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: