Charles Huey's New Book 'Marked for a Crime' is a Thrilling Tale of Two People Finding Love Amidst the Chaos

Fulton Books author, Charles Huey, a radio operator, has completed his most recent book "Marked for a Crime": a page-turning read about a group of people from different backgrounds yet shared a common goal; to uproot the cause of turmoil in the world. Despite the differences, they joined hands and walked down the dirty alleys of the underground world. In the middle of everything, an unexpected romance is starting to set in.

Huey shares, "This is about the twisty path of several people from two different countries as they grow up, their meeting in London, finding corruption in the underworld of drugs, murder, and the chase for a solution. It's also about a love story that two people find in the turmoil."

Published by Fulton Books, Charles Huey's book is a deeply absorbing read with a premise that easily captivates the young adult audiences. It's a fast-paced novel that has the right amount of romance and drama.

It's definitely a satisfying read.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Marked for a Crime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

