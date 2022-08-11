Author Glynna Alderman Hood and Illustrator Jesús Román's book, 'A Mouse without A House' is an endearing children's tale about finding one's place

SANFORD, Fla. - August 11, 2022 - (

Glynna Alderman Hood, a retired preschool teacher assistant, has completed her new book, "A Mouse without A House": a delightful children's book about a mouse finding his place.

Hood shares, "This is the story of Munchee the Mouse, trying to find a house that is right for him. Along the way of Munchee's search, he sees a lot of possibilities, but none are quite right until he finally finds the right home for him."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Glynna Alderman Hood's new book follows a homeless mouse who is looking for his perfect place. Though he tries to live with some friendly animals, it becomes clear to him that his place will be unique and just right for him.

Readers can purchase "A Mouse without A House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

