Author Warren Hayes's New Book, 'Zoltan Speaks,' is a Gripping Coming-of-Age Story Detailing the Spiritual Journey of a Boy With a Mysterious Guide

RICHMOND, Calif. - August 11, 2022 - (

)

Warren Hayes, a licensed psychotherapist with a successful career in public service, has completed his new book, "Zoltan Speaks": a spiritual coming-of-age journey.

Hayes shares, "Zoltan Speaks is the spiritual journey of Joshua Thompson from a young boy to an old man. Each developmental stage is depicted in the form of encountering the mysterious Zoltan, who offers an allegorical tale, along with a lesson from the mystics.

"We meet Josh as he is conscripted into the impossible task of weeding Mr. Mead's backyard. A hole in the back fence leads to an abandoned carnival in the forest, where Josh meets Zoltan, a glass-enclosed wooden dummy. Zoltan comes alive and treats him with a story and a card with a relevant quote from the mystics."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Warren Hayes's new book offers relatable stories depicting life's common trials to display how faith and perseverance can bring believers to their purpose.

Readers can purchase "Zoltan Speaks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: