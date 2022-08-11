Innocan Pharma Is Reaching Close to 100% CBD Bioavailability In a Dog Clinical Study For its Proprietary LPT CBD Liposomal Delivery Platform

First results from a study on dogs showed close to 100% bioavailability of CBD using Innocan's LPT technology

This is compared to 6.5-20% bioavailability in humans when administered orally

Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Innocan Pharma Corporation INNO IP INNPF (the "Company" or "Innocan") is pleased to announce results that approached 100% bioavailability following subcutaneous injection of its CBD proprietary LPT delivery system in a clinical study conducted on dogs suffering from pain (compared to literature data following intravenous administration1).

Typically, oral administration of CBD by humans results in bioavailability levels of between 6.5-20% of administered dosage.

Bioavailability refers to the exposure to the drug in the blood circulation when administered extra vascularly compared to the exposure obtained following intravenous administration, when normalized to the dose. The low oral bioavailability of CBD in people (6.5%) is a result of first pass metabolism in the liver and considered to be variable and dependent on fasting/fed conditions 2.

Innocan's Unique LPT Solution

By administering injectable CBD encapsulated in liposomes (the LPT platform), Innocan seeks to achieve long-lasting and therapeutic levels of CBD in the body. Innocan believes this will create a far more effective and prolonged therapeutic effect. Innocan carried out a series of experiments of its LPT platform on animals. These experiments have demonstrated initial positive results, supporting the viability of Innocan's intention to make CBD available to humans and animals for extended periods upon a single injection. Innocan's unique delivery method allows for the prolonged release of CBD into the bloodstream with improved pharmacokinetic (PK) performance. The research is conducted in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and indicates potential for the Company's technology to deliver cannabinoids to the blood stream in a more effective manner.

Professor Chezy Barenholz of The Hebrew University said, "One of the challenges with CBD treatments is its pharmacokinetic profile after oral administration that is characterized by low bioavailability and fast elimination. Our preliminary data show that we may overcome these major obstacles using the LPT technology and this is very encouraging."

"It has been a long time coming, and now Innocan is showing remarkable findings from its CBD bioavailability trial using the LPT technology. We are optimistic about this being an important piece of information to both our shareholders and the scientific community," said Innocan CEO, Iris Bincovich.

Innocan is also pleased to announce the recent appointment of Roni Kamhi as an officer of the Company in the position of Chief Operating Officer.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global LTD that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/.

For further information, please contact:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+972-54-3012842

info@innocanpharma.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding research and development, collaborations, the filing of potential applications with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, the potential achievement of future regulatory milestones, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Samara E, Bialer M, Mechoulam R. Pharmacokinetics of cannabidiol in dogs. Drug Metab Dispos. (1988) 16:469-72. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/assessment-report/epidyolex-epar-public-assessment-report_en.pdf

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133425