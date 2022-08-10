Kaskela Law LLC Announces Retraction of Press Release

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - On July 23, 2022, Kaskela Law LLC issued a press release entitled "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR) and Encourages Current MSPR Stockholders to Contact the Firm."
The press release stated that Kaskela Law was investigating MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR on behalf of the company's investors to determine whether MSP Recovery and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, thereby causing harm to the company's investors.
Kaskela Law retracts the press release dated July 23, 2022, and reports that it is no longer investigating whether MSP Recovery and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 - 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
