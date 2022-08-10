TUYA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Tuya Inc. (TUYA) and October 11th Deadline

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tuya Inc. TUYA ("Tuya"), certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of Tuya's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased Tuya securities pursuant or traceable to the IPO, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.
Tuya is a China-based technology company that markets and sells it Internet of Things cloud platform to customers who, in turn, sell their connected devices through e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon.com.
On March 19, 2021, Tuya sold approximately 45,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a price of $21 per share, generating proceeds in excess of $946 million.
According to the complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that: (i) a material portion of Tuya's China-based customers were engaged in the widespread and systematic manipulation of reviews and product offerings in violation of Amazon.com's terms of use; (ii) prior to the IPO, a consumer investigation and data breach had exposed an illicit fake review scheme being perpetrated by many of Tuya's clients, as well as others, which included, among other things, the exposure of 13 million records of organized, fake-review scams linked to over 200,000 Amazon account profiles; and (iii) as a result, there was a substantial risk that a material portion of Tuya's significant customers would be barred from using Amazon.com's platform, negatively impacting Tuya's business, revenue, earnings, and prospects. When the truth about these issues reached the market, the price of Tuya's ADSs precipitously declined.
By August 2022, the price of Tuya's ADSs had dropped below $2 per ADS, representing a 90% decline from the IPO offering price of $21.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Tuya ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents used to effectuate the IPO, or otherwise acquired Tuya shares, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 11, 2022.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
CONTACT:
Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, New York, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133435
