TUYA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Tuya Inc. (TUYA) and October 11th Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tuya Inc. TUYA ("Tuya"), certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of Tuya's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

Tuya is a China-based technology company that markets and sells it Internet of Things cloud platform to customers who, in turn, sell their connected devices through e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon.com.

On March 19, 2021, Tuya sold approximately 45,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a price of $21 per share, generating proceeds in excess of $946 million.

According to the complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that: (i) a material portion of Tuya's China-based customers were engaged in the widespread and systematic manipulation of reviews and product offerings in violation of Amazon.com's terms of use; (ii) prior to the IPO, a consumer investigation and data breach had exposed an illicit fake review scheme being perpetrated by many of Tuya's clients, as well as others, which included, among other things, the exposure of 13 million records of organized, fake-review scams linked to over 200,000 Amazon account profiles; and (iii) as a result, there was a substantial risk that a material portion of Tuya's significant customers would be barred from using Amazon.com's platform, negatively impacting Tuya's business, revenue, earnings, and prospects. When the truth about these issues reached the market, the price of Tuya's ADSs precipitously declined.

By August 2022, the price of Tuya's ADSs had dropped below $2 per ADS, representing a 90% decline from the IPO offering price of $21.

