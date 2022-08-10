OMAX Launches its Layer 1 Protocol Mainnet on August 19th, 2022.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - In the latest expansion, the OMAX has announced the date of launch of its Mainnet, the Layer 1 blockchain on August 19th, 2022.
OMAX is set to launch the mainnet phase on August 19th, 2022. The objective is to make it a user and business-friendly smart contract model easily deployable on E-commerce platforms and a secure network. It will enable users to launch their Dapps on a secure protocol.
Moreover, a hybrid Layer 1 proof of stake protocol built from the ground up, OMAX has chosen to be compatible with the existing EVM protocols to take benefit of the relatively developed apps and community building a secure and reliable network. OMAX will provide native cross-chain communication functionality between blockchains.
OMAX
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/133395_ab6cecfe14c11aee_001full.jpg
The slow lagging of POW protocols smart contracts or instability caused in recent crypto networks due to excessive duplicate transactions and its network congestion which hindered the effectiveness of the protocol, and they don't seem to be going away anytime soon. Therefore, OMAX proposes a solution to overcome the ongoing issues of POW by giving the reliable network named OMAX CHAIN (OMX20), which is also EVM compatible.
The team of Omax has been forming and testing the following three main features since they began developing the Omax blockchain in late 2021.
1. Speed: With the highest rate of transactions per second (TPS) of any blockchain, currently OMAX is topping off at 125k TPS. in the testnet phase of the blockchain development.
2. Security: The company thrives on the cutting-edge of secured technology solutions.
3. Scalability: Proof of stake protocols, as shown by OMAX COIN transaction outputs and lower fees, generates greater scalability.
In the future, a Consensus covenant via upgradable contracts as per business and market requirements can be deployed to deal with emerging technology or competition. The initial Validator Set will consist of 21 trusted nodes in the genesis stage. After the block stage has begun, anyone can compete to become a validator candidate. Consequently, the OMAX consensus protocol is designed to achieve the following objectives based on the design principles:
1. Blocking time should be competitive compared to the existing blockchain network, i.e., 10 seconds or less.
2. It takes a short time to certify the finality of transactions, such as 1 minute or less.
3. The block reward is collected through transaction fees and will be paid in OMAX.
About OMAX
OMAX started its journey in October 2021 as an Omax token with a vision to make its blockchain a complete ecosystem with its Dapps and E-commerce utility. OMAX Chain relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees.
Interested crypto enthusiasts must visit the following links for more information.
Media Details:
Company name: OMAX
Contact person: Tony Nick
Email: marketing@omaxtoken.com
Website: https://omaxcoin.com
Telegram: https://t.me/OmaxToken
Twitter: https://twitter.com/omaxtoken
PR Contact: King Newswire
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133395
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.