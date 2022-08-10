LOS ANGELES - August 10, 2022 - (

LBC Capital Income Fund, LLC invites accredited investors to take part in an investment offering to invest highly liquid Trust Deeds (loans) secured by residential and commercial real estate in the State of California.

This investment is available to accredited investors only as described in SEC Rule 506, Regulation D.

LBC CAPITAL INVESTORS

Individual accredited investors with minimum investment of $100,000

Wealth/money managers, RIAs, and family offices

interested in portfolio diversification

funding for self-directed IRA retirement plan

LBC CAPITAL OFFERS

Return On Investment: Target Return 8%

Additional .50% per year for investments of $1mil. and more

Investment secured by real estate

LBC CAPITAL STRATEGY

Capital Preservation: Allows to deploy capital from investors quickly

High Quality Real Estate Collateral: Allows to attract different types of investors

BENEFITS

Steady Return : Monthly Distributions* Member distributed capital is formed by loan interest paid by the borrowers. Investors' dividends return is prioritized over the Fund Manager.

: Monthly Distributions* Member distributed capital is formed by loan interest paid by the borrowers. Investors' dividends return is prioritized over the Fund Manager. Smaller Investments : Simplifies entry into the investment market for smaller investors.

: Simplifies entry into the investment market for smaller investors. Well-Diversified Portfolio : the Fund's loan portfolio is diversified over different borrowers, property types and geographic locations, which protects your investment from economic downturns.

: the Fund's loan portfolio is diversified over different borrowers, property types and geographic locations, which protects your investment from economic downturns. Liquidity: After initial lock-in period, withdrawals may be made within 2-4 weeks period.

*Dividends may also be reinvested for long-term capital accumulation

LBC CAPITAL INCOME FUND in NUMBERS

$40,000,000+ of Assets Under Management (AUM)

11 years track record

11 years of audited financial statements

Lowest annual return of 7.75% and highest of 8.34% (exclusive of additional return derived from compounding, when on re-investment)

120 members

57 outstanding loans

0 losses since inception

FINANCIAL INVOLVEMENT

The Fund Manager is Lending Bee, Inc., a leading provider of regional real estate services and loan delivery. Lending Bee has been a California Broker since 2004.

The Fund Manager Principals invested over $3,000,000 of their personal capital along with other Fund members/investors.

LBC Capital Income Fund plans to raise another $60,000,00 in the next couple of years to close out the Fund.

EXECUTIVE TEAM

Boris Dorfman

Fund Manager

Fund Manager with 25 years experience in Real Estate industry in California. Licensed Real Estate Broker with extensive experience in Residential and Commercial mortgage and Real Estate industries. Now manages the LBC Capital Income Fund.

Vladimir Isperov

Co-Fund Manager

Co-founder of Lending Bee, Inc. with Boris Dorfman. Licensed Real Estate and Mortgage executive. Vladimir brings close to 25 years of sales and underwriting experience to the team. Worked as a loan originator prior to starting Lending Bee, Inc. 19 years ago.

Michelle Ong

Director of Compliance & Underwriting

Michelle is licensed in Real Estate and has extensive experience working with different Real Estate professionals for 18 years, giving her the unique and keen understanding of the different finance and real estate sectors. This understanding allows her to have the foresight to navigate through complicated deals and bring it to a successful close.

