RETRANSMISSION: Alaric Inc. Releases In-Depth Guide for Developing Small Business Leaders

Manchester, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - The founders of Alaric Inc., a leadership development company, have collaborated to write From 50 to 500: Mastering the Unique Leadership Challenges of Growing Small Companies. Alaric is a consulting firm dedicated to supporting leaders growing small to midsize companies. Co-founder and CEO Jonas Akerman said: "Our goal is to truly be a partner to the world's small business leaders." The company provides assessment, development, coaching, and strategy refinement services. From 50 to 500 is a leadership book written specifically about small business. The book presents a new framework for understanding and categorizing the range of small companies, which Alaric calls the Potential for Rapid Growth℠, and introduces an easy-to-understand, high impact leadership model. The book also includes free access to Alaric's self-assessment and development planning tools.

Dr. Jonathan Dapra is Alaric's chief innovation officer, as well as an author, educator, speaker, and strategist specializing in small business leadership and coaching. He has two decades of experience as an executive, entrepreneur, trainer, and coach, and helped to found Alaric upon noticing a significant need for leaders of smaller businesses. He brings a diverse background to Alaric which includes his teaching experience at Plymouth State University, where he teaches management at the University's School of Business.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has collected statistics indicating the United States has 32.5 million small businesses, defined as companies having fewer than 500 employees. This means that 98% of US companies are in fact small businesses. From 50 to 500 is one of the first books intentionally written to address the needs and challenges of small business leaders. Collectively, small to midsize companies create 1.5 million new jobs annually - that equals almost 64% of all annual new jobs created in the US. Each of these millions of small businesses have unique demands from their leadership teams, demands that are often quite different in nature from those facing larger businesses. One hundred percent of leadership books only speak to two percent of leaders," says Dr. Dapra. "Leadership is contextual. Most leadership books are not much help for 98% of leaders because their frameworks are based on data from large companies."

Dapra and his co-authors, Richard Dapra and Jonas Akerman, believe From 50 to 500 is the start of a vital conversation toward building awareness regarding the needs of small businesses - needs that have previously gone unaddressed. "Few people, including researchers, government agencies, practitioners, and most organizations understand the range of companies everyone calls 'small.' The implications of this lack of knowledge are significant. More alarmingly, small business leadership practitioners have little insight into the capabilities a small business leader needs to effectively lead these organizations" said Dapra. He and his Alaric co-founders are on a mission to address this significant hole in the marketplace.

As small businesses grow, they develop hierarchies and a degree of formality seen in large companies, but on a different scale and with different needs. "They look like larger companies, but they are still small businesses," said Dapra. "This is why we created Alaric." Years of research, practical experience, and field study confirmed the need to build small business specific assessment and development tools and programs to help leaders strengthen their capabilities to achieve greater results across their companies. "Suggesting that the skills and abilities that drive a highly-effective enterprise executive are the same as those of the leader of a company with 150 employees is like telling someone who wants to learn ping pong to take tennis lessons," said Dapra. Alaric leverages its proprietary research and methods through technology-assisted platforms to provide highly relevant development services that are easily accessible, scalable, and cost-effective.

Alaric is on a mission to ensure small business leaders can access assessment and development support typically only available to large companies.

From 50 to 500: Mastering the Unique Leadership Challenges of Growing Small Companies is available for pre-order on multiple online platforms, including Amazon (US and Worldwide), Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Porchlight, and more; and will be released online and in stores on February 1, 2023.

Alaric Inc. is a leadership development company that offers consulting for small businesses. Jonathan Dapra is also an educator, mentor, coach, and speaker.

Website: www.alaricpartners.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alaricpartners

Phone: 603-901-3103

Jonathan Dapra on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jdapra/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133341