RETRANSMISSION: Alaric Inc. Releases In-Depth Guide for Developing Small Business Leaders

Manchester, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - The founders of Alaric Inc., a leadership development company, have collaborated to write From 50 to 500: Mastering the Unique Leadership Challenges of Growing Small Companies. Alaric is a consulting firm dedicated to supporting leaders growing small to midsize companies. Co-founder and CEO Jonas Akerman said: "Our goal is to truly be a partner to the world's small business leaders." The company provides assessment, development, coaching, and strategy refinement services. From 50 to 500 is a leadership book written specifically about small business. The book presents a new framework for understanding and categorizing the range of small companies, which Alaric calls the Potential for Rapid Growth℠, and introduces an easy-to-understand, high impact leadership model. The book also includes free access to Alaric's self-assessment and development planning tools.
Dr. Jonathan Dapra is Alaric's chief innovation officer, as well as an author, educator, speaker, and strategist specializing in small business leadership and coaching. He has two decades of experience as an executive, entrepreneur, trainer, and coach, and helped to found Alaric upon noticing a significant need for leaders of smaller businesses. He brings a diverse background to Alaric which includes his teaching experience at Plymouth State University, where he teaches management at the University's School of Business.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) has collected statistics indicating the United States has 32.5 million small businesses, defined as companies having fewer than 500 employees. This means that 98% of US companies are in fact small businesses. From 50 to 500 is one of the first books intentionally written to address the needs and challenges of small business leaders. Collectively, small to midsize companies create 1.5 million new jobs annually - that equals almost 64% of all annual new jobs created in the US. Each of these millions of small businesses have unique demands from their leadership teams, demands that are often quite different in nature from those facing larger businesses. One hundred percent of leadership books only speak to two percent of leaders," says Dr. Dapra. "Leadership is contextual. Most leadership books are not much help for 98% of leaders because their frameworks are based on data from large companies."
Dapra and his co-authors, Richard Dapra and Jonas Akerman, believe From 50 to 500 is the start of a vital conversation toward building awareness regarding the needs of small businesses - needs that have previously gone unaddressed. "Few people, including researchers, government agencies, practitioners, and most organizations understand the range of companies everyone calls 'small.' The implications of this lack of knowledge are significant. More alarmingly, small business leadership practitioners have little insight into the capabilities a small business leader needs to effectively lead these organizations" said Dapra. He and his Alaric co-founders are on a mission to address this significant hole in the marketplace.
As small businesses grow, they develop hierarchies and a degree of formality seen in large companies, but on a different scale and with different needs. "They look like larger companies, but they are still small businesses," said Dapra. "This is why we created Alaric." Years of research, practical experience, and field study confirmed the need to build small business specific assessment and development tools and programs to help leaders strengthen their capabilities to achieve greater results across their companies. "Suggesting that the skills and abilities that drive a highly-effective enterprise executive are the same as those of the leader of a company with 150 employees is like telling someone who wants to learn ping pong to take tennis lessons," said Dapra. Alaric leverages its proprietary research and methods through technology-assisted platforms to provide highly relevant development services that are easily accessible, scalable, and cost-effective.
Alaric is on a mission to ensure small business leaders can access assessment and development support typically only available to large companies.
From 50 to 500: Mastering the Unique Leadership Challenges of Growing Small Companies is available for pre-order on multiple online platforms, including Amazon (US and Worldwide), Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Porchlight, and more; and will be released online and in stores on February 1, 2023.
Alaric Inc. is a leadership development company that offers consulting for small businesses. Jonathan Dapra is also an educator, mentor, coach, and speaker.
Website: www.alaricpartners.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alaricpartners
Phone: 603-901-3103
Jonathan Dapra on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jdapra/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133341
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.