Indiva's Quarterly Investor Presentation - August 17

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to Indiva's Quarterly Investor Presentation next Wednesday, August 17 at 1pm (PT) 4pm (ET). Indiva Shareholders, Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register now to attend the presentation.
Indiva Quarterly Investor Presentation - Q3 2022 | NDVA NDVAF
Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00pm (PDT) | 4:00pm (EDT) | 9:00pm (GMT)
Live Presentation by Niel Marotta (President, CEO & Director) followed by Q & A
President & CEO, Director, Co-Founder, Niel Marotta, will provide a corporate update to shareholders and the investment community the next day after reporting Q2 results. The corporate update will highlight new data within the corporate presentation, discuss new product launches and what to expect in the second half of 2022. The presentation will last approximately 20 minutes, followed by a live interactive Q & A session.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/investorevents/indiva-quarterly-investor-presentation-q3-2022
QUARTER RESULTS + CONFERENCE CALL - Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST):
Indiva Limited will report its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 pre-market on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST). Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID number is 34309929.
A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 309929#. The recording will remain available until Friday, September 16, 2022.
About Indiva Limited NDVA NDVAF
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Jewels Cannabis Tarts, Grön edibles, Dime Industries™ vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/investorevents/indiva-quarterly-investor-presentation-q3-2022
About Investor.Events
Investor.Events hosts virtual investor presentations & in-person events for Pre-Public & Publicly Listed Companies.
Contact:
Neil Lock,
neil@investor.events
604-380-0181
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133417
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.