Indiva's Quarterly Investor Presentation - August 17

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to Indiva's Quarterly Investor Presentation next Wednesday, August 17 at 1pm (PT) 4pm (ET). Indiva Shareholders, Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register now to attend the presentation.

Indiva Quarterly Investor Presentation - Q3 2022 | NDVA NDVAF

Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00pm (PDT) | 4:00pm (EDT) | 9:00pm (GMT)

Live Presentation by Niel Marotta (President, CEO & Director) followed by Q & A

President & CEO, Director, Co-Founder, Niel Marotta, will provide a corporate update to shareholders and the investment community the next day after reporting Q2 results. The corporate update will highlight new data within the corporate presentation, discuss new product launches and what to expect in the second half of 2022. The presentation will last approximately 20 minutes, followed by a live interactive Q & A session.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/investorevents/indiva-quarterly-investor-presentation-q3-2022

QUARTER RESULTS + CONFERENCE CALL - Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST):

Indiva Limited will report its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 pre-market on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST). Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID number is 34309929.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 309929#. The recording will remain available until Friday, September 16, 2022.

About Indiva Limited NDVA NDVAF

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Jewels Cannabis Tarts, Grön edibles, Dime Industries™ vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands.

About Investor.Events

Investor.Events hosts virtual investor presentations & in-person events for Pre-Public & Publicly Listed Companies.

Contact:

Neil Lock,

neil@investor.events

604-380-0181

