Pederson's Natural Farms Announces Partnership With Bacon Club NFT

Pederson's Bacon Club partnership graphic
Pederson's Logo and Bacon Club NFT Logo combined
Pederson's Natural Farms, world-renowned for their humanely raised and Whole30-approved pork products, and Bacon Club NFT today announced a partnership to produce and distribute limited edition bacon to all Bacon Club NFT holders.
"Pederson's has always strived to keep ahead of the meat industry, and we think joining up with an NFT project is the perfect definition of that."
- Neil Dudley, Vice President, Pederson's Natural Farms.
The partnership bridges the gap between the digital realm of NFTs (blockchain-based digital collectibles) and real-world bacon. Integrating blockchain-based technology from Bacon Club NFT and high-quality Pederson's bacon brings a new class of club to bacon fans.
Furthermore, the partnership with Pederson's helps solidify Bacon Club's marriage between physical products and digital NFTs, making for an exciting future. This also helps fulfill the first part of Bacon Club NFT's roadmap and provides Pederson's entry into the world of Web 3.0.
The partnership, developed by Bacon Club NFT, would begin execution by Pederson's shortly after the Bacon Club NFT launch.
"In order for NFTs to become more mainstream, projects should consider a symbiose of physical and digital goods, which is exactly why our new strategic partnership with Pederson's is so fundamental and delicious."
- Richie McCord, Founder, Bacon Club NFT.
About Pederson's Natural Farms
Headquartered in Hamilton, Texas, Pederson's Natural Farms has been committed to ethically sourcing and producing the highest quality fresh and smoked natural meat products since 1992.
Today, with products sold in stores globally, the company strives to keep its finger on the pulse of the ever-changing trends in the industry. Pederson's Natural Farms is known for being one of the first to market with an entire line of no sugar added, Whole30 and Paleo-approved pork products.
Pederson's Natural Farms produces bacon, sausage, ham, and fresh pork. In 2020, the company produced 19.6 million pounds of pork protein distributed throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
To learn more about Pederson's Natural Farms, please visit https://pedersonsfarms.com/.
About Bacon Club NFT
Bacon Club is the only NFT project for fans of crypto and bacon. The mission is to deliver a club where the membership is secured by holding a Bacon Club NFT.
The benefits of membership include limited edition bacon drops, a chance to win a lifetime supply of bacon, and access to Bacon Bash Texas, with additional perks revealed at a later date.
To learn more about Bacon Club NFT, please visit https://www.baconclub.io/.
Contact:
Neil Dudley
VP Pederson's Natural Farms
(254) 386-4790
Neil@pedersonsfarms.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.