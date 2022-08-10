Genesis Digital Assets Secures Additional 708 MW in Capacity, Plans to Create 130 Full-Time Jobs as Rapid US Expansion Continues

NEW YORK - August 10, 2022 - (

Genesis Digital Assets, one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, has shared an update on the organization's expansion plans for the first six months of 2022. In total, the company secured an estimated 708 MW in capacity with the potential to create more than 130 full-time jobs and 495 construction jobs for local communities across Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Some of the key projects secured so far this year include:

Reagan County, Texas

Glasscock County, Texas

Borden County, Texas

Fort Stockton, Pecos, Texas

Union, South Carolina

Pacolet, South Carolina

Anderson, South Carolina

Rutherford, North Carolina

Commenting on the expansion progress so far in 2022, Andrey Kim, COO of Genesis Digital Assets, said: "We're very pleased with the pace of our U.S. expansion. Our team has worked incredibly hard to scale our capacity and while the market remains volatile, we remain more committed than ever to executing on our mission to provide the infrastructure that powers the Bitcoin network."

Commenting on the company's job creation progress, Lydia Nyarko, Global Head of HR at Genesis Digital Assets, said: "Every day, we are given a chance to create meaningful and lasting relationships by creating job opportunities for the local communities in which we operate. Remaining intentional and impactful is incredibly important to GDA as we expand our candidate placement. Witnessing our organization grow has been incredibly fulfilling! Bitcoin mining offers access to an exciting career path with lots of potential to grow as the industry becomes larger and larger in the years ahead. We're honored to make these opportunities available to a talent pool that's often overlooked and excluded."

Genesis Digital Assets is one of the world's largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies. Since 2013, founders of the company have built over 20 industrial-scale mining farms, brought over 300,000 miners online, and mined over $1 billion in Bitcoin.

For more information, visit www.GenesisDigitalAssets.com

