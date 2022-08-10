Bristol, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - The gravity of Hector Network's recently announced partnership deal with Borussia Dortmund (BVB) should not be undervalued. The branding and visibility opportunities provided through live televised games, the team's immense social media presence, and its amazingly dedicated fan base can give the company mainstream recognition. The partnership will provide Hector Network access to industry events and contacts beyond their reach. This is a significant step forward for the company.
Hector Network Partners With Borussia Dortmund
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/133104_7435a47a04c0aabb_001full.jpg
Borussia Dortmund is one of the most traditional and popular German football clubs. Founded in 1909, BVB boasts more than 10 million fans within Germany and, in addition, also looks to a rapidly growing fan base worldwide. The eight-time German champions and five-time DFB-Pokal winner was in 1966 the first German club to win a European Cup competition. BVB also became the first Bundesliga club to win the UEFA Champions League in 1997, followed by the Intercontinental Cup in the same year. With a turnover of over 400 million Euro, Borussia Dortmund nowadays is also one of the economically strongest football clubs in the world.
With the deal now officially announced, Hector Network is preparing to unite the loyal BVB fan base with their very engaged community. They have already announced special events, unique personalized experiences, and so much more.
In the meantime, the Hector Network team is busy ensuring that every aspect of this partnership is maximized to its fullest potential. They recently had the privilege of touring Signal Iduna Park and meeting face to face with their counterparts at BVB marketing to finalize the sponsorship details. They came away in awe of the space, more than ever, dedicated to making the most of this exceptional opportunity. It is an extraordinary privilege for Hector Network to be a part of the BVB family.
