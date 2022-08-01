Tritan Software Expands With New Office in Cyprus

Tritan Software, the leading provider of maritime health and safety software platforms, has officially opened a new office location in Limassol, Cyprus, to further expand its operations within the commercial maritime segment.
The new office will serve as a primary service and business development location for the shipping industry and the greater Mediterranean region. "Given its strategic location and presence to some of the world's most prominent ship management companies, it was a natural choice to be closer to our clients and provide the best support for their needs," stated Nedko Panayotov, Head of Strategic Partnerships.
The office is located at the recently constructed new port building directly in front of the Port of Limassol with the Tritan logo prominently on display. Tritan Software has expanded rapidly into the commercial segment and is currently servicing some of the industry's largest ship management companies, along with over 97% of the cruise industry. "We're bringing much-needed innovation and new services into a segment of the industry that has been largely underserved for many years," stated Andrew L. Carricarte, President and CEO. "We're genuinely excited to grow our success with more vessel operators and to improve the safety and wellbeing of seafarers worldwide."
About Tritan Software
Tritan Software is the industry's #1 provider of Health and Safety software and services currently supporting more than 97% of cruise lines and some of the world's largest ship management companies. Tritan's extensive experience and specialized product suites specifically address the unique needs of the industry while achieving the highest value for our Clients with a proven return on investment. Our focus on technology innovation and 24/7 service excellence has been the catalyst for our global success.
To learn more about Tritan Software, please visit www.tritansoft.com.
Contact: Mr. Nedko Panayotov, Ext. 8102
Phone: +1-877-299-1000
Email: info@tritansoft.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.