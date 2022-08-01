BankersHub Launches Real-Time Payments Training Program



Wisconsin-based Bstuff LLC, parent company to BankersHub, BankerCollege, and InfusedBanking, announces the launch of its latest on-demand training, "Real-Time Payments Specialist Certification" for banks, credit unions and payments professionals. Developed in conjunction with "The Payments Professor" Kevin Olsen, Sr Vice President - Vsoft Corp, this newest two-year certification covers the comprehensive training needs associated with Real-Time Payments, as well as the The Clearing House's RTP® Network and the highly anticipated FedNow network projected to launch in 2023.

Real-Time Payments represents an acceleration in handling payments on a digital infrastructure that results in instantaneous settlement. This is much faster than traditional payments processing, and significantly faster than NACHA's Same Day ACH settlement. "The world of faster payments is set to change the world of electronic banking and will directly affect financial institutions, operations, and even treasury personnel within businesses big and small," explains Olsen. "It is critical for all financial institutions and payments providers to learn how Real-Time Payments will impact your processes, and to find ways to prepare for the future of faster payments."

This accelerated platform provides several advantages to how payments have been traditionally handled. Real-Time Payments provide immediate confirmation of payment receipt; timely management of bill pay submissions; faster liquidity oversight; and greater access to payments data for remittance and treasury monitoring. "Switching from cut-off times for files that are batched and processed to an always on, one-at-a-time, credit push only system is changing the way we look at funding accounts and performing reconciliation," adds Olsen. "However, compliance is always a concern when payments processing is involved and financial services providers need to educate their staff on Real-Time Payments rules, regulations, audit requirements and settlement changes."

To prepare personnel for the future, BankersHub's Real-Time Payments Specialist Certification is broken into three tiers to address the training requirements from new hires to the most seasoned professionals. "Since its initial launch this summer, we have already seen professionals across the financial services spectrum sign up and get certified on this in-depth training from The Payments Professor," adds BankersHub Co-Founder, Erin O'Donnell. "We're also seeing increased interest in Real-Time Payments training from outside the payments industry, especially Cannabis Related Businesses seeking alternatives for handling sales without relying solely on cash."

For more information on this critical certification program, as well as other online training programs including banking's first Cannabis Banking Professional Certification, go to BankerCollege Certifications today.

About BankersHub: For over a decade, BankersHub has delivered over 400 annual webinars, on-demand certification training, and live-streaming of events to multiple industries including the financial services industry.

About The Payments Professor: For decades, Kevin Olsen has been involved with product creation, design, implementation, education, and consulting for multiple platforms within remote deposit capture, ACH, and faster payments. To learn more about Kevin Olsen AAP APRP CHPC NCP, visit The Payments Professor.

