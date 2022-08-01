INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether MINISO Group Holding Limited ("MINISO" or the "Company") MNSO or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to its initial public offering ("IPO") in October 2020, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, for more information.
MINISO is a global retailer, headquartered in China, that offers a variety of design-led lifestyle products.
On or about October 15, 2020, MINISO commenced an IPO issuing 30,400,000 American Depository Shares (ADS) to the investing public at $20.00 per share (the "IPO Price").
On or about July 26, 2022, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report questioning the veracity of certain statements made by the Company, notably with respect to MINISO's supposed asset-light core business model and financials.
On this news, the price of MINISO's ADS declined intraday to currently trade around $6.14 per ADS, or $13.86 below the IPO Price.
What You Can Do
If you purchased MINISO ADS in the IPO, or otherwise acquired MINISO ADS, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the MINISO investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/miniso-group-holding-limited/.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
CONTACT:
Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, New York, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132483
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
