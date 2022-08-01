INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Investors Encouraged to Contact Scott+Scott

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether Cognyte Software Ltd. ("Cognyte" or the "Company") CGNT and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Cognyte securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, for more information.
Cognyte is a security analytics software company based out of Israel.
On April 5, 2022, Cognyte reported its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, missing analysts' consensus estimates for non-GAAP earnings per share and sales, and undershooting the midpoint of its guidance range by several millions of dollars. Cognyte cited "lower conversions within its product pipeline," along with supply chain issues. On this news, Cognyte's stock plummeted over 31% on unusually heavy trading volume.
On June 28, 2022, Cognyte reported its first quarter 2022 financial results, missing analyst expectations for total revenue by over $26 million and again blaming "slow pipeline conversions." On this news, Cognyte's stock declined over 26%.
What You Can Do
If you purchased or otherwise own Cognyte securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Cognyte investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/cognyte-software-ltd/
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.
CONTACT:
Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com
