Cannabiz Supply Expands Its Las Vegas Printing & Labeling Operation

Cannabiz Supply Expands Its Printing and Labeling Operation
Packaging Supplies collage on green background
Cannabiz Supply (North American Distributing, LLC), the leading wholesale cannabis packaging supplier, today announced that it is expanding its printing and labeling operation and capabilities as it opens the doors to a new label manufacturing facility.
The company has invested in a new 5,000-square-foot facility near Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, increasing its capacity to print and manufacture custom labels and stickers. Additionally, it is installing Mark Andy Digital Pro 3 digital presses that will supplement its already impressive lineup. These new pieces of equipment will allow for increased output and boost the company's printing and labeling product offering.
"We are pleased to be able to now offer Double Sided Labels, Peelable Stickers, Customizable Color/Size Direct Thermal Labels, Spot White/Spot Color Labels on any Material type, Embossed Labels, and other Decorative Label Coatings. These investments will allow Cannabiz Supply to offer more services and products as we look to implement new mission goals, a more aggressive marketing strategy in 2022, and plan for 2023," said Barbara Fox, Director of Operations.
About Cannabiz Supply
Cannabiz Supply has been serving all sectors of the legal cannabis industry since 2016 and has a reputation for supplying high-quality custom packaging supplies, as well as custom labels, stickers, and accessories to cannabis dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. With two convenient locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Tulsa, Oklahoma areas, Cannabiz Supply carries in stock a wide variety of products and accessories.
For more information, visit their website at www.cannabizsupply.com.
