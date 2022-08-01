Qwark Health Announces National Partnership with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics



Qwark Logo

Qwark Health Logo





SUNNYVALE, Calif. - August 1, 2022 - (

)

Qwark, a tech-enabled pharmacy platform that combines the convenience of an online pharmacy with the in-person care of a community pharmacy, has announced a national partnership with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC). The partnership will allow Qwark to serve millions of underserved patients through NAFC's expansive network of over 1,400 free and charitable clinics. The unique programs under this partnership aim to advance access to lower-priced medications for uninsured populations.

"Access to affordable prescription medications is a major need amongst free and charitable clinics and charitable pharmacies and the close to 2 million patients they serve annually," said Nicole Lamoureux, President and CEO of NAFC. "With this program, we hope to expand access and leverage Qwark's innovative fulfillment model combined with low prices to improve access to drugs and reduce the number of abandoned prescriptions for underserved populations, particularly as the pandemic continues to burden the underserved population."

Qwark's platform will be available to all member clinics with immediate effect. Clinics and their patients will be able to choose from over 5,000 competitively priced medications. Patients with transportation, health, or other social barriers can select free home delivery to receive medication at their doorsteps. With access to a national network of pharmacies and an easy-to-use tech platform for all prescription management needs, patients can achieve significant savings when ordering new medications. Qwark also helps patients stay adherent with regular reminders, free virtual pharmacist consultations, and more.

NAFC clinics will be able to access Qwark's platform to place and track their orders. Qwark is also offering an additional discount, discounted diabetes supplies, and a flat-rate low-priced rescue inhaler program to NAFC clinic patients.

Tackling High Prescription Prices and Health Inequity

Roughly 200 million prescriptions are not filled annually, resulting in over 100,000 deaths per year. The underserved population bears the biggest brunt of it. Because insurance premiums and prescription co-pays have increased significantly, many have been forced to go without medications or spend hours on finding coupons or deals for them, often with very little success, further worsening the health disparities. Qwark and the NAFC aim to change that.

"We are mission-driven to increase access to medications and lower prescription prices and it starts with the underserved communities," said Devang Dhaka, Co-founder of Qwark. "Through this partnership with NAFC, we are serving thousands of patients seeking affordable medications and addressing health disparity to improve outcomes for the patients and their communities."

To learn more about Qwark's partnership with the NAFC, please visit https://qwarkhealth.com.

About the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

About Qwark

Qwark is a fast-growing tech-enabled pharmacy platform focused on revamping the pharmacy experience and lowering prescription prices through its unique click-and-brick model and partnerships with other pharmacies and manufacturers.

Contact Information

Qwark Health: Devang Dhaka - Devang@qwarkhealth.com

NAFC: Kerry Thompson - kerry@nafcclinics.org



Qwark Logo

Qwark Health Logo







NAFC Logo

Logo Of The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics





Press Release Service by

Original Source: