RISE Healthcare Group Expands Free Trial of HAL Wearable Medical Device

Following the successful launch of a free trial program to bring the Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) technology to patients in San Diego, RISE Healthcare Group will be expanding the free trial program for HAL to patients in the Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego regions.
Beginning in Q3 of 2022, free trial sessions of HAL will be available to eligible patients at the following RISE Healthcare Group affiliate locations:
RISE Physical Therapy - Encinitas, CA
613 Westlake Street, Suite 130
Encinitas, CA 92024
RISE Physical Therapy - La Mesa, CA
5360 Jackson Drive, Suite 110
La Mesa, CA 91942
SoCal Elite Physical Therapy - Tustin, CA
111 Fashion Lane, Suite 210
Tustin, CA 92780
Tyler Physical Therapy and Pilates
3810 La Crescenta Avenue,
La Crescenta, CA 91214
About HAL
HAL, or Hybrid Assistive Limb, is an FDA-approved wearable medical device developed by Cyberdyne Inc. in Japan that uses neural control to support impaired movement. It is designed to help patients with spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other types of neuromuscular disease achieve greater mobility and independence through personalized treatment sessions using their own nerve signals.
About RISE Healthcare Group
RISE Healthcare Group (RHG) is a dynamic collection of physical therapy practices and outpatient rehabilitation clinics throughout Southern California. Through their partnership with Cyberdyne, they are the first provider in the United States to combine HAL technology with a unique 1-on-1 approach to physical therapy.
Patients with spinal cord injuries, stroke injuries (acquired or traumatic brain injuries), or progressive neuromuscular disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's Disease, Muscular Dystrophy, etc.) who are interested in participating in a free, cutting-edge HAL trial program are encouraged to reach out via email (admin@risehealthcaregroup.com) or phone (858-755-5200).
More information about HAL and RISE Healthcare Group is also available online at https://wwwrisehealthcaregroup.com/
Press Contact
Dr. Navid Hannanvash, PT, DPT
CEO, RISE Healthcare Group
navid@risehealthcaregroup.com
