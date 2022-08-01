INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Kohl's Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or "the Company") KSS for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kohl's is the subject of a statement issued by Macellum Advisors GP, LLC ("Macellum"), "a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's," on May 20, 2022. Macellum's statement focuses on the Company's "extremely disappointing results," which it says is "simply a consequence of a weak Board and management configuration leading to a flawed strategic plan and an inability to execute." Macellum added that, "the current Board appears to have withheld material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to this year's pivotal annual meeting."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132451