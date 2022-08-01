ETHOS Event Collective's Unique Approach Delivers Return on Investment for Companies and Communities

ORLANDO, Fla. - August 1, 2022 - (

A multi-billion dollar industry, meetings and events represent important revenue and jobs for communities throughout Florida. This impact was demonstrated when COVID shut down in-person activities resulting in widespread job loss and business closures. Amid this industry devastation, ETHOS Event Collective, a new destination and event management company, is taking its unique, results-oriented approach to the events industry. Through purposeful planning and precise execution, ETHOS creates engaging, memorable experiences that result in meaningful, lasting results for companies and local communities.

"The pandemic clearly showed how meetings and events generate important jobs and revenue that support the well-being of the communities where we work," said Meryl Hill, VP, Creative + Design, ETHOS Event Collective. "It was this realization that started ETHOS and our purpose to create a sustainable way to ensure we supported the people and places that help us create experiences for our clients."

Delivering on this purpose began by reinventing their creative process. "Planners select destinations because of their unique experiences and offerings," said Julie Addelman, Director of Experience + Design, ETHOS Event Collective. "We developed a methodology that would build on destination experiences to create a deeper connection with the community - one that would be remembered long after the meeting or event ended."

Inspired by the creative process used by marketing and advertising firms, ETHOS has invested in training their Experience and Design team to go beyond meeting and event objectives to align with broader company goals, mission, values, and brand to make a meaningful connection between the attendees to the destination. Recently the Orlando team helped an automotive company plan a dealer incentive that was equal parts giving and receiving. A Concours D'Elegance style gala combined the attendees' love of classic cars with the company's desire to support their annual giving by incorporating a silent auction to support Feeding America.

According to Hill, "Building connections is the easiest and fastest way to create a return on event investment. When content and programming are purposeful, it creates bonds with brands, locations and information. Learning opportunities can be created that feel native to your corporate culture and appropriate for your venue. Incorporate ways to create interactive memories, with follow-up that reinforces main ideas and connects the experience to the content. Offer hands-on experiences with exclusive options they couldn't do on their own. This creates connections with people and companies, grows brand loyalty, improves employee retention and builds solid foundations."

She adds, "A bonus by-product is that you'll be equipping communities and destinations with the power to grow. When we partner with an organization like Feeding America, we are creating connections that help people thrive."

ETHOS believes this type of purposeful planning produces more meaningful connections, experiences and results that have a greater impact on things like employee retention, sales, and brand loyalty. The ETHOS creative methodology also incorporates Simon Sinek's seminal concept of "Start with Why". Hill attributes this idea to having a big influence on the team's creative process. She concludes, "Getting a deeper understanding of WHY companies want to create these meetings and events enables us to create a truly unique experience that has a long-lasting impact."

To learn more about their creative methodology and how it has already begun to make an impact in local communities, contact ETHOS VP, Creative + Design, Meryl Hill at meryl.hill@ethoseventcollective.com or Director of Experience + Design, Julie Addelman at Julie.addelman@ethoseventcollective.com.

About ETHOS Event Collective

ETHOS Event Collective is a Destination and Event Management Company that helps meeting and event planners stay ahead of increasing demands while supporting the people and places that make the experiences we create possible. We call it Purposeful Planning and it's how we ensure results for both company and community long after a meeting or event has ended. To learn more visit www.ETHOSEventCollective.com.

