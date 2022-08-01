Singh360 Supports Crop One Holdings in Commissioning the World's Largest Vertical Farm

MINNEAPOLIS - August 1, 2022 - (

Today, Singh360, a Minnesota-based provider of technologies and services to reduce energy consumption, announced that they partnered with Crop One Holdings, an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, in the opening of the world's largest vertical farm, Emirates Crop One (ECO 1).

The Dubai-based facility is a joint venture between Crop One and Emirates Flight Catering and is equipped with thousands of sophisticated pieces of equipment such as pumps, valves, sensors, and variable frequency drives. This high-tech equipment helps to control and monitor the production of over two million pounds of high-quality leafy green vegetables projected to be produced by the facility annually.

The ECO 1 vertical farm is a marvel of technology and collaboration, with engineers from Boston, construction crews from the United Arab Emirates, and subcontractors from around the world.

"Singh360's Cloud-Based Commissioning App played a crucial role in fostering collaboration by providing real-time access to various activities," said Steve Hebda, Vice President at Crop One. "The company's knowledge of mechanical systems, building management, and software was critical in the start up and commissioning of ECO 1."

"It was an honor to work with Crop One on such an impactful project," said Singh360 President Abtar Singh. "Seeing fresh vegetables grown in the middle of a hot desert speaks to the innovativeness of Crop One's planning and technology. It's exciting to think about the applications of ECO 1 and their positive impact on sustainable agriculture."

The Singh360 team found it easy to learn their role in commissioning for vertical farming due to their vast experience in functional testing and commissioning on mechanical systems.

About Singh360 Inc

Singh360 is a software & services company focused on driving energy savings for multi-site building owners. We specialize in building management systems, energy efficiency, energy data analytics, and system optimization for buildings. From building envelope assessments to a complete mechanical and electrical design, and renewable energy evaluations for both new and existing buildings. Our range of new and existing building commissioning experience allows us to engineer solutions in a cost-effective and efficient manner tailored to the needs of Facility Managers.

About Crop One

Headquartered outside of Boston, Mass., Crop One is a technology-driven indoor vertical farming company on a mission to cultivate a sustainable future to meet a global demand for fresh, local, and safe food. Through its Plants-First™ approach and industry-leading technology platform, Crop One grows fresh, delicious leafy greens using 95% less water than field-grown produce. Because growth of crops takes place in entirely sealed and controlled environments, growing and harvesting can happen 365 days a year, regardless of season. Crop One sells its fresh, local produce under the FreshBox Farms label, available at a variety of retailers across southern New England.

Media Contact

