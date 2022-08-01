Atlanta Legal Marketing Company Ranks #1 in Industry

EverSpark team members
Clockwise from top left: Jordanna Kalkhof; Mara Siegel; Jack Valladares; Ashleigh Burdette
EverSpark Interactive, the Sandy Springs-based legal marketing agency, achieved wunderkind status last month. For years, the agency worked to become a top legal marketing firm in the U.S. In executing the same marketing strategies used for clients, EverSpark solidified its position as the "best of the best" in legal marketing.
This achievement is owed in no small part to former Marketing Director Jordanna Kalkhof, who has since been promoted to COO of EverSpark. Kalkhof was hired as an Account Manager in 2020 and quickly earned leadership positions in the Accounts and Law Firm Marketing departments.
Of the promotion, EverSpark CEO Moe Shahzad says, "Jordanna's ability to communicate complex ideas into simple, actionable plans that our team and our clients easily understand makes her the perfect COO for our agency."
As COO, Kalkhof works closely with the Accounts, Development, and Analytics departments, all of which recently gained new professionals. Ashleigh Burdette of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jack Valladares of Sandy Springs, Georgia, were hired in May 2022 as SEO Analyst and Project Manager, respectively. Annie Wood of Tallahassee, Florida, was hired in July 2022 as an Account Executive with a focus on both legal and finance clients.
Mara Siegel of Atlanta was also hired in April 2022 as Legal Intake Training Manager, a new position at EverSpark supporting its new Legal Intake department. A pioneering strategy among digital marketing firms, Legal Intake Training helps law firms convert more qualified cases as well as building stronger relationships for referring firms.
EverSpark continues to demonstrate its prowess in the legal marketing field, however, it's still a main contender in other industries. The agency signed on several new e-commerce and finance clients in the past 24 months, enjoys consistent growth, and is aiming to grow an additional 30% by the end of 2022.
EverSpark is looking to hire a Brand Strategist who will help with its own marketing and offer services to law firms with inventive finesse. If you're a creative marketing professional with branding experience, contact EverSpark today.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.