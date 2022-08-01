SpendMend Pharmacy Launches '340B Unscripted' Podcast

SpendMend
SpendMend
SpendMend, the leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost cycle for the healthcare industry, today announced the commercial release of the "340B Unscripted," a podcast hosted by pharmacy industry leaders Rob 'Hoopi' Nahoopii, PharmD, MS, ACE, and Greg Wilson, PharmD, BCPS, ACE.
The new pharmacy industry-focused show will post episodes twice a month on major podcast streaming platforms including, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcast, Amazon Music, and many other major platforms. SpendMend will release the inaugural episode at a Launch party set to take place on Monday, August 1, at this year's annual 340B Summer Coalition Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.
Episode Number 1 will showcase an expert roundtable discussion on "340B Patient Definition" featuring Nahoopii and Wilson as well as Alexsandra Soto, Corporate Finance Director at Memorial Healthcare System, and Patrick Cline, Executive Director of Pharmacy Business at Cone Health. The panel will share thoughts and insights on how recent litigation and HRSA audit trends are catalyzing debate around "Patient Definition" standards across the 340B landscape.
We are thrilled that SpendMend Pharmacy has selected our annual forum as the venue to release their brand new podcast series," states, Maureen Testoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of 340B Health, "The SpendMend Pharmacy Team always approaches the 340B Program with well-crafted insights and authority. We can't wait to hear the valuable content that they have to share."
"340B Unscripted" will explore the complicated and contentious 340B Program as well as many other pressing Pharmacy industry matters. Special guests and industry experts will pop into the show frequently to add insights from all sides of the discussion.
"If you serve in the pharmacy sector, this podcast is a must-listen," says Rob Nahoopii, who serves as the Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services at SpendMend, and former Director of Pharmacy at Intermountain Healthcare. "We wish this podcast was out there while we were running our own pharmacy departments."
About SpendMend
SpendMend is the leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to expose the dark data to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.