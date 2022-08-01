FloQast Collaborates With Microsoft to Deliver an Efficient and More Accurate Financial Close

LOS ANGELES - August 1, 2022 - (

Today, FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, expanded its role as a Microsoft partner by joining the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect program and launching multiple apps on Microsoft AppSource. FloQast's participation in the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program provides Microsoft ERP customers a way to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the Close with a centralized suite of solutions. The move offers Finance and Accounting teams seamless workflow integration with their Microsoft environment and the ability to utilize their full investment in Microsoft products for increased speed and optimization across Finance and Accounting operations. Through the collaboration, FloQast, partners, and Microsoft are empowered to co-sell - which includes lead-sharing capabilities, joint marketing activities and collaboration with Microsoft Salesforce - and deliver exceptional value to the office of the CFO.

With multiple apps now listed on AppSource, customers can integrate FloQast with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and Outlook via open integration to handle critical operational workflows, including closing the books. FloQast solutions went through a rigorous review and certification process by Microsoft to gain multiple AppSource listings, including Dynamics 365 Business Central, Teams and Dynamics 365 Finance.

"Our customers seek ways to deliver faster, more accurate financial data as they scale and respond to changing economic conditions," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast, inactive CPA. "Our expanded collaboration with Microsoft gives accounting teams greater efficiency and innovation utilizing the Microsoft tech stack. It's a practical, low-risk way to digitally transform their operations without disruption and with quick ROI."

Controllers still report spending nearly 70% of their time performing traditional tasks, such as closing the books or ensuring compliance with accounting standards, and regularly face challenges with data integrity as a result of manual and siloed processes to transform transactional data into financial information. FloQast uses the full Microsoft environment, helping Accounting teams transition from the tactical to the strategic by automating the Financial Close, the cornerstone of the record-to-report process. FloQast has done the heavy lifting on integration and offers FloQast Connect, a Workflow Integration capability that reduces the effort required for both implementation and ongoing maintenance. The benefit to Finance and Accounting teams is measurable and quicker time to value with an integrated solution that:

Moves away from manual data manipulation . Automatically transform Dynamics 365 ERP data into information with the Financial Close

. Automatically transform Dynamics 365 ERP data into information with the Financial Close Meets accountants where they work. FloQast coexists with Excel, letting accountants use Excel when it is the right tool for the job

FloQast coexists with Excel, letting accountants use Excel when it is the right tool for the job Creates a secure and organized system of record. Use FloQast and OneDrive to capture evidence and implement controls in support of a more virtual audit

Use FloQast and OneDrive to capture evidence and implement controls in support of a more virtual audit Drives close anywhere. Get notifications from FloQast using Teams and Outlook, allowing accounting teams to work anywhere

"Microsoft welcomes FloQast into the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem and will offer its workflow automation software to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Industry, Apps & Data Marketing at Microsoft. "With this Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration, FloQast offers a unique, innovative solution to organizations around the world that focuses on accounting and finance solutions."

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,800 accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end Close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

