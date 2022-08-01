Blockchain Game Splinterlands Lists on Major Cryptocurrency Exchange Huobi

Media, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - Splinterlands, the worldwide leading blockchain game, has announced that its token, Splintershards ($SPS), will now be listed on Huobi ($HT), one of the foremost cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.
Huobi sees daily trade volumes in the billions worth of $USD equivalent. Servicing a global audience, it offers significant exposure to a broad user base for blockchain projects listed on the exchange.
Splinterlands CEO Jesse "Aggroed" Reich notes the listing as a milestone event for the company.
"I'm thrilled to see us partnering with Huobi as we expand further into the Web 3.0 space," he said. "It's an exciting time to be involved in blockchain gaming, especially with so much enthusiasm around the world being shown for the gaming vertical."
The announcement comes on the heels of a series of successes for the company, including multiple other exchange listings of the token earlier in 2022, a milestone of 2 billion battles played, and continued user growth and retention despite the challenges of the cryptocurrency market at large. Following the listing, Splinterlands is expected to see ongoing growth into a worldwide audience.
About Splinterlands:
In 2018, friends Jesse Reich and Matt Rosen together founded the now prolific fantasy-based collectible card trading game, Splinterlands. The company leads the market in Web 3.0 gaming, and is set for rapid upcoming expansion within both the cryptocurrency space and the mainstream gaming industry. Sitting at 2.4M+ users and growing by the day, the game's nearly 1M active wallets, its billions of battles played, and its multi-million daily blockchain transactions speak to a committed community base of players and investors. Splinterlands allows its users to trade and collect cards they can truly own in ways unique to cryptocurrency gaming, alongside winning real rewards on the platform. The game's community operates in 10 languages and boasts users from 149 countries.
Media contact:
Antonella Eljach
Lunapr.io
antonella@lunapr.io
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132141
