Addison Group Finalizes Brand Integration of CVPartners

Addison Group ("Addison"), a national leader in professional services specializing in talent solutions and consulting services, announced today its full integration of CVPartners, a premier provider of professional services and recruiting services specializing in contract, consulting, and executive search solutions for emerging growth and Fortune 500 companies.
With more companies adopting hybrid and remote workplace environments, Addison's national network provides CVPartners clients with more opportunities to find highly qualified professionals. Additionally, former CVPartners customers will have access to a full suite of consulting and recruiting capabilities, including information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing.
"As Founders, Ann and I are extremely proud of CVPartners' accomplishments, including placing some of the most desirable talent and partnering with many of the most prestigious San Francisco and Seattle organizations," said Nancy Baltzer, Senior Vice President, CVPartners. "Today, announcing that we are officially joining Addison Group means we are able to give our current clients, as well as those newcomers, expanded access to talent solutions nationwide!"
CVPartners, established in 2001, has grown to be a market leader for recruiting services in the Bay Area and Pacific Northwest within the following industries: Finance & Accounting, Information Technology, and Human Resources. Over the years, CVPartners was named one of the Top Executive Recruitment Firms by Washington CEO Magazine and was consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times, making it a desirable and viable asset for acquisition.
"Our commitment to delivering high-quality service to our candidates and clients has always been the number one priority. The deep relationships cultivated in the Bay Area and Seattle with the top candidates and the best companies to work for spans decades. Nancy and I built our reputation by nurturing our business relationships one client at a time. None of this would be possible without our amazing teams helping to grow the business over the years. We put people first, and that is exactly the principle that guides Addison Group," said Ann King, Regional Vice President, CVPartners.
Under the integration, the CVPartners brand will officially retire. All of its existing business relationships and activities continue under the Addison Group name while providing the same unparalleled level of service.
To learn more about Addison Group, please visit addisongroup.com.
