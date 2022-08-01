MOLN Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Molecular Partners Losses

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Molecular Partners AG ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company") MOLN. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Molecular Partners securities between pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 12, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ensovibep was less effective at treating COVID-19 than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug EUA; (iii) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (iv) as a product candidate, MP0310 was less attractive to Amgen than Defendants had led investors to believe; (v) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (vii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Molecular Partners class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Molecular Partners class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

