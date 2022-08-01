ATEEZ Releases New Album Packed With 'Digital Gifts'

ATEEZ Limited Digital NFT Edition.
On KAURA WORLD platform, fans can decorate ATEEZ digital photocards with stickers drawn personally by ATEEZ members (left) and create their own \"one-of-a-kind photocards\" (right).
On Aug. 1, the leading K-pop boy group ATEEZ, partnered with KAURA Inc., released the Korean music industry's first-ever decoration and issuance service of digital photocards on Solana blockchain. This service will be provided as a 'digital gift' for fans who bought 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT', the 1st Digital & NFT Edition album which makes it even more meaningful.
On the same day of the release, KAURA Inc. (Jae-ho Kang, CEO), K-content web 3 company, announced the release of 'ATEEZ X KAURA WORLD' digital photocard along with its proprietary decoration service.
On ATEEZ X KAURA WORLD, fans can create their own "one-of-a-kind digital photocard" with up to 900 stickers and handwritings drawn personally by ATEEZ members. After completing the card decoration, fans can create "the only one" photocard using the Solana blockchain, issuing proof of sole ownership of the card. All minting costs are covered by KAURA, and in consideration of energy efficiency and transaction speed, KAURA has chosen to operate on Solana which is proved to be one of the most carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly blockchains.
Members of KAURA WORLD will have an access to special benefits such as ATEEZ's unreleased videos and exclusive community events. A QR code with which fans can become a member is enclosed in the digital NFT edition album, which is available for sale in limited number of copies.
More details about ATEEZ X KAURA WORLD service can be found on the dedicated website (ateez.kaura.world). To boost the connection and communication with the overseas fans, the website supports three languages: Korean, English, and Japanese.
"I am honored to be in charge of the digital service of world-renowned ATEEZ. We will provide the best service for global fans (ATINY), so they can have an unforgettable experience with ATEEZ anytime, anywhere," said Jae-ho Kang, CEO of KAURA.
KAURA's goal is to expand and develop KAURA WORLD (kaura.world) as the world's top web 3 fandom platform. The company utilizes blockchain technology to promote K-content and develop exclusive services to better meet the needs of global fans while collaborating with various artists.
