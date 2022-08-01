MOBI724 Global Solutions Signs Commercial Agreement with E-Global, Mexico's Leading Electronic Payment Processor

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. MOS ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, announces that it has entered into a commercial agreement with E-Global (the "Agreement"), Mexico's leading electronic payment processor, providing switching and card processing services for a wide range of merchants in Mexico and managing more than 70 million national and international cardholders, who annually carry out more than 2.6 Billion transactions that add up to a global annual amount of $50 billion (www.eglobal.com.mx/index.html). This Agreement will allow Mobi724's AI driven customer engagement platform (the "Platform") to become integrated with card issuers and merchants in Mexico.

This connectivity with E-Global will allow Mobi724 to have real-time access to qualified credit, debit and prepaid card transactions processed by E-Global at any point of sale, both physical as well as e-commerce, including transactions from major global payment card brands issued by Mexican and foreign banks.

Mobi724 and E-Global believe that the deployment of Mobi724's Platform throughout the country will generate incremental transactions and drive additional sales for E-Global's clients and partners, creating opportunities for increased revenues.

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724, said: "We are very excited to connect our AI powered portfolio of payment card link solutions to the leading processor in Mexico. This will accelerate the monetization of our market opportunities as we work with leading banks and retailers in a key market for Mobi724. Through our connectivity with E-Global we will be able to deliver unique real-time digital experiences to cardholders while offering a new marketing channel to merchants in the country."

About E-Global

Servicios Electronicos Globales ("E-Global") provides support services to business networks and develop tailored solutions in payment methods. Millions of times a day, E-Global processes your electronic transactions, simplifying your life so you can enjoy every moment when shopping, resolving an emergency, traveling or having fun. Our services are used by more than 70 million national and international cardholders, who annually carry out more than 2,600 million operations that add up to a global amount of 50 billion dollars annually. Learn more at eglobal.com.mx.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. MOS is an AI powered fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. Learn more at mobi724.com.

