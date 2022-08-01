Author J.M. Letendre's new book 'Always My Reason: Fight or Flight Series: Book 2' is a gripping story of two lovers who must reveal their deepest secrets to each other

NEW YORK - August 1, 2022 - (

J.M. Letendre has completed her new book "Always My Reason: Fight or Flight Series: Book 2": an exciting story of secrets and lies between lovers Berkley and Brady who must learn to navigate their new relationship and avoid a dangerous enemy lurking on the horizon.

"Berkley Beckham has been on the run for years," writes Letendre. "She came to New York lying about who she was, but Brady Harper was determined to learn the truth. They fell in love, and she told him everything, but now there's a price to pay.

"After years of terror and one horrific night, her threat has finally been eliminated. Although it seems more have emerged. There's one far greater than Berkley or Brady have ever faced before. Now with more enemies, both their lives are in danger."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.M. Letendre's spellbinding tale is the next installment in the author's mesmerizing "Fight or Flight" series. Picking up right where the previous volume left off, problems begin to surface in the relationship between Berkley and Brady as he begins lying about his connection to dangerous gangster Jax Wolff. Though his lies protect her, Brady wonders if revealing the truth is worth the cost, but as Letendre states, "Nothing complicates things more than secrets kept between lovers."

Readers who wish to experience this dazzling work can purchase "Always My Reason: Fight or Flight Series: Book 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

