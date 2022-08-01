'Cookies and Strawberries: The Resolution' is the newest book from author L. Thomas Hill that melds fiction with his real-life experiences traveling across the world

NEW YORK - August 1, 2022 - (

)

Priding himself as a writer who "tells it like it is", L. Thomas Hill was born and raised in the Midwest and has since spent the years traveling all over the world. It was the experiences he had on the road and the people he met that gave him the ability to start putting words to paper, culminating in this latest title.

"Cookies and Strawberries: The Resolution" opens up on one warm morning in Los Angeles, where a man named Mercedes is off to see his wife, Nikki, who is undergoing rehabilitation to regain the use of her legs after being shot. With their love put to the test, the two find themselves struggling with the reality that Nikki's life may never be the same again. With the help of their friends and family, they might be able to push through and have the happily ever after they both want with each other.

Readers wanting to see how this turns out can purchase "Cookies and Strawberries: The Resolution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

