Author Randy A. Abar's New Book 'E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole' is a Thrilling Mystery That Finds the Clever Rabbit Tasked With Solving a New Case

Randy A. Abar has completed his new book "E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole": an exhilarating tale of a crime-fighting rabbit who finds his vacation interrupted when his friend is suddenly kidnapped.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Randy A. Abar's colorful tale begins with E.A. Rabbit enjoying a well-earned rest when he learns that a terrible fate has befallen his friend Professor Hooty Hoot. Knowing he's the only one who can crack the case, E.A. goes out in search of the missing owl and discovers who the terrible villain that kidnapped him is.
Expertly paced and full of suspense, "E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole" is a mesmerizing tale fit for readers of all ages. As E.A. Rabbit gets closer and closer to apprehending the culprit, will he manage to bring the perpetrator to justice, or fall victim to his schemes?
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
