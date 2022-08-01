Author Randy A. Abar's New Book 'E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole' is a Thrilling Mystery That Finds the Clever Rabbit Tasked With Solving a New Case

DELAND, Fla. - August 1, 2022 - (

Randy A. Abar has completed his new book "E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole": an exhilarating tale of a crime-fighting rabbit who finds his vacation interrupted when his friend is suddenly kidnapped.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Randy A. Abar's colorful tale begins with E.A. Rabbit enjoying a well-earned rest when he learns that a terrible fate has befallen his friend Professor Hooty Hoot. Knowing he's the only one who can crack the case, E.A. goes out in search of the missing owl and discovers who the terrible villain that kidnapped him is.

Expertly paced and full of suspense, "E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole" is a mesmerizing tale fit for readers of all ages. As E.A. Rabbit gets closer and closer to apprehending the culprit, will he manage to bring the perpetrator to justice, or fall victim to his schemes?

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "E.A. Rabbit Crimefighter: The Case of Milo Mole" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

