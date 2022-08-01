Author Kelsey Briggs' New Book 'The Dog Who Found His Waggle' is About a Young Boy's Seventh Birthday and His Wish for a Puppy

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. - August 1, 2022 - (

)

Kelsey Briggs, behavior analyst who works with school aged children, has completed her new book "The Dog Who Found His Waggle": a touching book that stars Jason as he gets ready for his seventh birthday party, the best one he'll ever have because there's one present that Jason wants above all else, a puppy.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kelsey Briggs' fun tale brings the suspense as Jason looks through his presents but he can't find a single dog shaped one, that is until the puppy in question arrives at the front door but with one small caveat, the dog is missing its waggle!

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "The Dog Who Found His Waggle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All books are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: