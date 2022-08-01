Author Dante Charles's new book 'IMPACT of America' takes a poignant look at American history and how one must understand the nation's past to move forward

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - August 1, 2022 - (

)

Dante Charles, an educator and mental health and substance abuse counselor, has completed his new book "IMPACT of America": a powerful and fascinating narrative that holds a mirror up to the ugly truths of America's past, and how America operates to condition one's thoughts.

"Our brain is a tool that can be most effective if we learn to use it and not allow other people to use it by pouring their own ideals and doctrines into our brain," writes Charles. "Break free from shackled minds and see clearly all that is in front of you and all that God intended for you to see. You cannot be manipulated or conditioned if you stay educated and aware. Be open to hear other views and accept when something makes perfect sense whether the information came from someone you like or dislike. Truth is universal, and when it is told or heard, it should sound the same and be filled with the same details. Understanding the difference between truth and myths and realizing that truth won't always feel as good or comfortable as fairy tales. Accept when you are wrong and do not be afraid to explore something you've never known or heard before. Studying and comparing information and not run when you discover that what you may have always believed may not have been all truth. Be a part of the solution and not the problem. All of this is a solution to the impact of America."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dante Charles's stirring look at America's past provides insight into how the nation operates by manipulating one's thoughts and limiting knowledge of the country's transgressions against Black Americans. Providing a blueprint for free, critical thinking to avoid falling into this trap, Charles lays out ways in which America can be saved and one can break free from the system and learn from the difficult truths held within.

Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "IMPACT of America" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: