Author Mt. Tee's new book 'One Man's Love for One Woman' is a collection of poems inspired by the author's recent breakup and unending devotion for his former love

Mt. Tee, a grandfather and veteran of the U.S. military, has completed his new book "One Man's Love for One Woman": an emotional compilation of poetry and ruminations on the heartbreak of ending a relationship despite an unending love.

"After four years of being with the woman I loved, my life hasn't been the same since I left her," writes Mt. Tee. "I really thought she was really my soul mate. We all look for that one person to spend the rest of our lives with.

"Sometimes in life, we think we have found that one and only we fall madly, deeply in love with. But then some things happen that change everything you thought was good. So you have to make a decision, right or wrong to be happy in your life.

"Loving someone is easy, but keeping them in love with you can be the hardest part to do. People should learn if you're not happy in the relationship you're in. Don't go looking elsewhere. Try to make things work first. If it doesn't work, then move on. Don't cheat on the one who loves you. If you cheat, it just means you never loved that person in the first place."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mt. Tee's deeply personal writings manage to perfectly encapsulate the difficult and varied feelings one experiences when dealing with a breakup.

